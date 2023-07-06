CAN Reacts To Killings And Abduction Of Worshippers In Ogun 

The Federal Government has been asked to probe the killing and abduction of worshippers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Ogun State last Saturday.

The call as gathered by Naija News was made by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which has also called for the investigation of an accident that claimed the lives of 14 persons from the Salvation Army last Thursday.

The road crash occurred on the bridge across the Ovia River, close to Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Thursday, June 29.

Also, last Saturday, unknown gunmen, in Ogun State killed the pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abule Ori, Obafemi Owode, before abducting seven worshippers

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, said, “The loss of twelve pastors (officers), a baby, and a driver in a fatal accident on the same day, near Benin City, Edo State, is a devastating blow to the congregation, the body of Christ in Nigeria, and the nation at large. We stand with the Salvation Army during this very difficult time in prayer, asking that God will comfort them and ease their pain.

“We also urge the government authorities to thoroughly investigate the accident to prevent a repeat of this episode.

“Furthermore, the attack on worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, is an assault on religious freedom in Nigeria. We mourn the loss of the pastor and condemn the kidnapping of worshippers who were simply exercising their religious freedom to worship.

“We commend the security agencies for their swift response to the incident and call for intensified efforts to apprehend all the perpetrators.”