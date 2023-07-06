INEC Files Six-Count Charge Against Suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has brought a six-count charge against the suspended resident electoral commissioner for Adamawa state, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

These charges were officially filed in Yola’s high court, the capital city of the state.

In a statement released on Thursday, INEC explained that the decision to file charges followed a thorough review of the police case file, which they believe presents a clear-cut case against Yunusa-Ari.

Yunusa-Ari was initially arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) due to allegations over his conduct during the governorship election in Adamawa.

Following the arrest, he was granted an administrative bail under the condition that he report to the NPF headquarters every weekday.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye on Thursday said, “As provided by Section 145(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, an offence committed under the Act shall be triable in a Magistrate Court or a High Court of a State in which the offence is committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Furthermore, Section 145(2) of the Act provides that a prosecution under the Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the Commission, or any legal practitioner appointed by it.

“Having reviewed the case file from the Police which established a prima facie case against Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the commission has filed a six-count charge against him at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola.”

He said that consequently, the Court has fixed Wednesday 12th July 2023 for commencement of trial.

He also said that the commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.