Anyim, Metuh Met Tinubu To Secure Nnamdi Kanu, Ekweremadu’s Release – Presidency Sources Reveal

Some sources from the presidency have reportedly exposed the main reason why former Senate President, Anyim Pius, and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, visited President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock on Wednesday, July 5.

Naija News reported earlier that Anyim and Metuh arrived at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday to reportedly congratulate the President on his inauguration and the successes he has achieved to date, among other frank discussions.

Anyim had said earlier that they had a whole lot of heart-to-heart discussions with Tinubu but that their primary aim of visiting the Nigerian leader was to congratulate him.

Sources, however, told SaharaReporters on Thursday that Anyim and Metuh visited Tinubu in a bid to see how two incarcerated prominent Igbo sons would regain their freedom.

According to the sources, the duo met Tinubu to discuss how former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who was convicted in the UK for an organ harvesting plot and the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would be freed.

“Olisa Metuh and Pius Anyim met Tinubu on Wednesday basically to discuss how to free Ekweremadu and Nnamdi Kanu,” one of the presidential sources reportedly said.

Another observed that the duo understands that Ekweremadu’s case is complex because he is in jail in the United Kingdom but wants the President to commit to the cause nonetheless, believing he can help secure freedom for the former lawmaker as Nigeria’s leader.

Recall that Ekweremadu, 60, was in the first week of May jailed in the UK for nine years and eight months for an organ trafficking plot. His wife, Beatrice, 56, was also jailed for four years and six months due to her “more limited involvement” in the plot, as the court described Ekweremadu as the “driving force throughout” the process.

A medical doctor, Obinna Obeta, 56, also bagged ten years after the judge found that he had “targeted the potential donor, who was young, poor and vulnerable”.

Kanu on the other hand has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja since June 2021 following his repatriation to Nigeria from Kenya.

Naija News recalls that Metuh and Anyim were critics of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the buildup to the 2015 elections.