2023 General Election: PDP Slams EU’s Report On Wike

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has slammed the report from the European Union (EU) about the state’s former governor, Nyesom Wike.

According to the party, the EU’s report is a sort of indictment of the former governor without verifying its findings.

Naija News reports that the EU had in its report alleged that Wike prevented other political parties in the state from carrying out their campaign.

Several reactions have followed the EU’s revelations from various quarters, both satisfactorily and otherwise.

Reacting to the issue, the former spokesman of the PDP campaign council, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, in a statement said it’s unfortunate that a reputable outfit like the EU can release such a report.

According to him, “The EU report, to our surprise, has accused the former governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, of preventing members of the opposition from going about their campaigns in Rivers State. We are miffed by the fact that a reputable body such as the EU would descend so low to a point where heresy is implored to taint the image of others.

“We admit there were a few skirmishes in some Rivers communities in the build-up to the 2023 election. There is no way a government that placed a strong and effective security architecture on the ground could be blamed for frustrating the opposition’s campaign bid.

“It is wrong for anyone or group of persons under whatever guise to infer that the opposition in the state was deliberately prevented from campaigning.”