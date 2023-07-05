Video: They Made Things Difficult For Us – Kenneth Okonkwo Speaks After INEC Closes Defence

Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has shared his view on the resumed hearing of the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Bola Tinubu and vice president, Kashim Shettima.

Recall that INEC had closed its defence after calling it’s witness Deputy Director of ICT at INEC, Lawrence Bayode to testify before the Presidential Election petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

However, Okonkwo disclosed that during his cross-examination, Bayode admitted that the result on INEC certified IREV result sheet was blurry.

Okonkwo wondered how the body was able to declare the winner of the election with results that were unreadable.

Speaking further, the LP stalwart lamented that in 176 polling unit no result was uploaded in real time on election day

He reminisced how INEC made it difficult for them to close their case due to its inability to produce documents that were entitled to them, adding that they had to subpoena the electoral body before the documents were made available.

He opined that despite spending a huge sum of 400 billion naira to conduct an election, INEC still goofed in carrying out the exercise.

Watch the video below,