President Tinubu Meets UTM FLNG Ltd Officials [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday met with the Group Managing Director of UTM FLNG Ltd, Mr Julius Rone and his team.

Naija News reports that others at the meeting include Ms Emmanuelle Blatmann, the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Ms Hiromi Otuski Deputy Ambassador for Japan to Nigeria, Naoki Noguchi, MD JGC, Mr Sadeeq Mai Bornu (Project Advisor).

After the meeting, the GMD of UTM, Julius Rone, MD of Japan Gas Company and Senior VP of Technip presented the prototype of Nigeria’s first ever Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) at the State House.

In the president’s team are the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Special Adviser on Media and Special Duties, Dele Alake; amongst others.

Recall that UTM in collaboration with Japan Gas Company (JGC) and Technip Energies Limited began the commencement of the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for the nation’s first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility.

Naija News understands that when the construction of the FLNG facility is completed, it will have an LNG nameplate production capacity of 1.2 million metric ton per annum and a storage capacity of 200,000 cubic meters, as well as ancillary facilities to be located 60 km from the shore of Akwa Ibom State.

Nigeria currently has an estimated 209 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of proven gas and a potential upside of 600 Tcf of gas, the most extensive in Africa, and in the top 10 globally. With the world moving to cleaner energy, Nigeria holds a vantage position.

