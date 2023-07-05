Nigerians Have Suffered So Much – Yul Edochie Reveals His Plans For Tinubu

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has revealed his plans for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he oversees the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday morning, Edochie said Nigerians had endured so much suffering already, but he would be praying to God to grant the President long life to deliver his good plans for the country.

Edochie, who was born in Lagos to a family of a veteran actor, Pete Edochie, expressed optimism that Tinubu can wipe away the tears of Nigerians because they are suffering.

“I’ll keep praying for you, Sir. @officialABAT

“For God to give you long life and good health to deliver the good plans you have for Nigeria. Nigerians have suffered so much.

“And I believe you’ll wipe the tears and make Nigeria great again. Best of luck, Mr. President. The Jagaban,” Edochie noted on the microblogging platform.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly nursing the idea of nominating a minister of finance from Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu is expected to forward the names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate on or before July 28, when he will be completing his 60 days in office.

Some bigwigs in the All Progressives Congress (APC), including former governors and ex-ministers, are already jostling for ministerial appointments under President Tinubu’s administration.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Wale Adeagbo, during an interview with Legit, said he is privy to information from a reliable source that Lagos will likely produce the minister of finance.

He said, “The minister of finance is likely going to be from Lagos. A very powerful APC Chieftain from Ikorodu disclosed so”.