Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 5th July, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 5th July 2023.

The PUNCH: The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday, expressed anger over the new leadership of the National Assembly announced by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The Guardian: The selection of principal officers of the National Assembly, yesterday, blew open the cold war between President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as he was blanked out in the decision on how offices were zoned by the lawmakers.

ThisDay: The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, named Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central as the Senate Leader for the 10th National Assembly. Akpabio,who read an official communication from the majority caucus of the red chamber said it was a concensus and unanimous position of the All Progressives Congress members in the red chamber.

The Nation: The Presidency and All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are in support of the principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives announced yesterday, it was learnt.

Daily Trust: The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the National Assembly’s majority leadership positions announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

