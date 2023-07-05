Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 5th July 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 4th July below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N770 and sell at N777 on Tuesday, 4th July, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja, said Nigeria is on the right track but needs all the help it can get.

The President according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake made the declaration when he hosted a delegation from the Bank of America.

Tinubu expressed optimism about his administration’s ability to surmount the obstacles that confront the nation, stating that Nigeria not only has the means to thrive but also has a responsibility to lead the rest of the African continent to success.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to reforms that would engender the sustainable growth and development of the country.

“We believe we are on the right track so far. We believe we need all the help we can get,” the President said.