Mercy Aigbe Completes Major Muslim Rites In Mecca (Photo)

Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to her social media to announce the completion of her Umrah/Hajj rites in Mecca.

The screen diva in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 4, shared photos of herself and her husband in the holy city.

She also prayed for the people who wish to visit the holy land, saying that Allah will grant their heart desires and make it easy for them.

“Alhamdulilah for the completion of our Umurah/Hajj Rites. To all those wishing to visit the holy land, may Allah grant your heart desires and make it easy for you. ILEYA,” Mercy wrote.

On June 28, Mercy revealed she has officially become ‘Hajia’ another word for ‘Alhaja’.

The 45-year-old shared a video of herself with some women in Mecca on her Instagram page.

“Hajia Minnah with the ‘h’. Now official. Alhamdulilah Rabbil-Alamin,” she wrote.

Johnny Drille Ties Knot With Lover, Rima

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, John Ighodaro, known as Johnny Drille, has tied the knot with his lover Rima Tahini.

Mavin Record boss Don Jazzy made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 4, expressing excitement for the duo.

Tahini is the director of artistes and repertoire (A and R) at Mavin Global and Kupanda Capital, according to her Instagram bio.

Don Jazzy, whilst sharing the photos, said that it was only right for the singer to marry the most amazing woman after all the amazing love songs that he has written in his life.

The music executive revealed the big news on Tahini’s birthday.

He also showered the latest couple with prayers. He prayed that God would continue to bless their union.