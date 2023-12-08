Mercy Aigbe Speaks On Why She Converted To Islam (VIDEO)

Popular Nollywood star, Mercy Aigbe has revealed why she switched from being a christian to Islam after remarrying.

Naija News reports that Aigbe, who made the revelation while speaking on TVC’s Your View, emphasized that she adores her husband.

The movie star, who stated that she was a religious liberal, explained that the bond she shares with her husband has grown stronger since her decision to convert to Islam.

She said, “of cause I Love my husband, I love my husband so very much. I don’t think any woman would have went through what i went through with my husband if it was’nt love, because I didn’t have to, I mean I’m comfortable, to God be the glory, I have kids so it is love, it is love that did that for me so It is cause of love I did what i did and re-married, I’m such a lover girl, I’m very emotional, I love love.

“So the thing is when it comes to religion i am a very liberal person and then yes I love my husband very much and my husband is very religious also, you know he prays and all those things and he is someone that i admire a lot so i jst felt that already after COVID i was almost struggling with going to church and all that, I just decided to you know just follow my husband. And you know the thing actually made our bond tighter and sweeter and it is exciting for me because i am learning the religion, I am learning how to pray and everything so it is new and it is exciting and at the end of the day we are serving one God.”