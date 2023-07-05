Gov Mbah Receives Knocks For Patronizing Hyundai Cars Over Innoson

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has received backlash online for leaving Innoson company to purchase brand new cars outside Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Mbah took to the microblogging platform, Twitter to announce the purchase of new vehicles for the Distress Rapid Squad (DRS).

According to him, the DRS is a replacement for the comatose Police Urban Patrol and the latest move is a proactive measure of his administration in ensuring the security of lives and properties in the state.

Sharing photos of the car, Mbah wrote: “I have set up a new team of the police branded Distress Rapid Squad (DRS), to replace the comatose Police Urban Patrol. They will patrol the streets of Enugu with a view to rapidly respond to security issues in our state.

“This is part of the proactive measures of my administration to ensure security of lives and properties, and the total wellbeing of Ndi Enugu. It is my priority to ensure that Enugu State is safe to enable exponential economic growth”

This generated reactions online as many Nigerians attacked him for leaving Innoson for the Hyundai Motor Company.

@firstladyship wrote: “The Governor of Enugu State is a showman. He governs his state on social media. That man enjoys the hype & the razzmatazz. He bought 8 pieces of Hyundai & rushed to Twitter to receive accolades. He is an Igbo man who chose a South Korea brand over his own brother; Innoson Motors.”

@ebelechukwu wrote: “Peter Mbah left Innoson motors that are strong and built for the bad roads in Nigeria and the parts readily available and in Nnewi that is really close to Enugu state and went all the way to S. Korea to purchase Hyundai and then run to twitter to collect accolades as a working governor.

“How do we build our economy when we can’t even buy our made in Nigeria products ? We keep helping other countries develop their economy while the Nigeria economy continue to suffer great decline”

@ChineduOnoyima wrote: “Imagine ordering all these vehicles from @innosonvehicles.I don’t know what is wrong with Nigerian leaders”

@Benking443 wrote: “You chose Hyundai when there is Innoson domiciled in Enugu. What message are you sending”

@Kanrabbai wrote: “Appreciate the good deed first before attaching the brand of car”

@cbngov_akin1 wrote: “This guy copied a good thing from LAGOS. Nice”

@bond_Mcguire wrote: “But Sir…You are still part of our collective problem Sir… with all due respect… Did you not see @innosonvehicles there to purchase the type or better vehicles? Or other Nigerian Vehicle makers?? Hyundai is South – Korean. You just helped them NOT US!!!”