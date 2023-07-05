‘EU Report On 2023 Election Biggest Fake News’ – Fani-Kayode Fumes Over Claims Of Spreading Fake News

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed the European Union Election Observation Mission over claims of spreading fake news during the election.

Naija News reported that the EU accused former Minister for State and Employment, Festus Keyamo and Fani-Kayode of misleading Nigerians by distributing false information throughout the 2023 elections.

The EU Observers provided examples of instances where the APC leaders spread fake news while promoting their candidates.

In a statement shared on Twitter, FFK described the report as the biggest fake news and should be thrown into the dustbin.

He said the EU is still smarting over the fact that their preferred presidential candidate lost in the election.

Fani-Kayode also accused the EU of working against Tinbu behind the scene, however, the president still prevailed.

He added that there is nothing that APC had said about the opposition party’s aim of stopping Tinubu’s victory that didn’t happen and the EU is attempting to tarnish the president by saying the election was flawed with irregularities and rigging.

He said, “The EU report on the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria is itself the biggest and best example of fake news and it belongs in the dustbin.

“There is not one thing we said during the campaign about the antics of the opposition, their foreign collaborators, their friends and backers in identifiable sections of the Nigerian and international media and their subterranean and covert co-conspirators in the then corridors of powers that is not true.

“We have not forgotten what they subjected us to, what they did to us, and the role each and every one of them played. Their collective intention was to stop PBAT and, thanks be to God, they failed.

“The truth is that the EU is still smarting over the fact that it’s preferred candidate lost. We know what happened behind the scenes but that is a story for another day. The most important thing is that PBAT prevailed.

“Now they are trying to diminish, discredit and tarnish his victory by saying that the election was flawed with irregularities and rigged and that his front line generals and warriors, who stood with him in the heat of battle, indulged in fake news.

“They are nothing but poor losers and lost souls and whether they like it or not PBAT is here to stay and, God-willing, will lead Nigeria for the next 8 years!

“I am glad that the Presidency has responded to their dishonest, disrespectful and contemptuous report in a decisive and appropriate manner.”