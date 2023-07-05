Olisa Metuh, Pius Anyim Meet With Tinubu At Aso Rock

In an unexpected political development, Chief Olisa Metuh, who served as the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is in a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Metuh was a key voice for the opposition when the All Progressives Congress (APC) ended the PDP’s 16-year reign in 2015.

Alongside Metuh, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim is also present at the meeting in Aso Rock, the presidential villa.

Both figures were prominent critics of the APC leading up to the 2015 elections.

Interestingly, Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, worked with the APC in Ebonyi State during the most recent general election.

Recall that Metuh announced his resignation from the PDP and departure from partisan politics in October 2022, explaining that his decision was made during a medical trip abroad.

This meeting marks Metuh’s first known visit to Aso Rock since the PDP lost its bid for reelection under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

During former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Metuh was on trial for alleged corruption.