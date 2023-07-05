Breaking: House Of Rep Probes JAMB’s Result Forgery Accusation Against Mmesoma

The House of Representatives has stepped in to address the case involving a 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) accused of result forgery.

The lawmakers voiced concerns over JAMB’s handling of the case, particularly its decision to revoke the student’s result and implement a three-year ban.

The House members suggested the possibility that an adult might have manipulated the girl, thus prompting an ad-hoc committee formation to investigate the matter.

They asked JAMB to pause any action until the investigation concludes.

Mmesoma defended herself in a video that has since gone viral, expressing confusion about the forgery accusation and explaining that she printed the result directly from JAMB’s portal.

JAMB has insisted that Mmesoma’s actual score was 249, not the 362 she claimed.

Recall that Mmesoma while speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday argued that she shouldn’t be blamed for the controversy.

She said, “It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, them banning it is not fair.”

Her father, Romanus, described JAMB’s treatment of his daughter as unfair and emphasized her history as a bright student.

However, he stated that he has no intention to seek legal redress, choosing instead to leave the matter in God’s hands.