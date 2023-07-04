‘You Are Not Really Who People Think You Are, What A Shame’ – Yomi Fabiyi Blasts Davido

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has slammed Nigerian afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over cheating allegations.

Naija News reports that Davido has been enmeshed in a pregnancy scandal in recent times as some ladies called out the singer for allegedly impregnating them and subsequently told them to abort it.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, Yomi recalled how Davido criticized him during the rape saga of his colleague, Baba Ijesha, and a 14-year-old girl.

According to him, considering how Davido treated those involved in the death of his late son, one would expect that he will have compassion for every other child even those he deliberately invited to the world.

He further described Davido as a shame who is different from what people think about him.

He wrote: “To now have an individual @davido who has a seriously overwhelming influence on teenagers and youths repeatedly propositioning and enabling spineless and voiceless young ladies into abortion is unacceptable and disappointing.

“If you can arrest someone for negligence on the death of your child, one would expect you to have compassion for every other children not even the ones you deliberately invited to this world.

“You were once at that stage of those babies you paid their mothers to kill for your own selfish interest. What if those girls die in the process? Or you are deliberately impregnating them and have them shed those blood for other purposes?

“I thought you cared so much about children when you posted my picture and captioned it “BITCH ON SIGHT” and in another, you called me “MUMU” for protesting for human rights of a defendant. I was even demanding justice for the victim.

“You are not really who people think you are, what a shame. God will continue to expose you lots for subjecting me to what I never deserve. I AM DISGUSTED WITH THE VAST CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE by the several holier than thou now. At the end of the day, you are just one stinking bitch forming who you are not and fooling loads online. Shame on you.

“Find peace with those women and treat them right if you are wise enough before it is ……. Those babies have right to life”