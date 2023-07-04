William Troost-Ekong Leaves Watford For PAOK

Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong has finalized his move from English Championship Club Watford to Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki FC.

William Troost-Ekong reportedly signed a three-year contract with Greek Super League club PAOK on Monday, July 3, 2023, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The center-back joined Watford in 2020 after leaving Udinese. He played 68 games for the English Championship side and helped them to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Before he finally left the Championship club permanently for the Greek club, Troost-Ekong was being linked to a move to Panathinaikos, Genoa, and Verona.

“It is now over for Abdul Rahman Baba at Chelsea. The contract is set to be terminated on mutual agreement and he is joining the Greek side, PAOK,” the Italian transfer expert said.

“PAOK will sign Baba as a free agent on n two-year deal until 2025, also William Troost-Ekong joins PAOK from Watford on a three-year deal.”

While still contracted to Watford, the Nigeria international went on loan to Salernitana last season due to a lack of regular game time.

After the Italian Serie A team decided not to exercise an option to make his loan spell permanent, Troost-Ekong returned to Watford and then joined PAOK Thessaloniki FC for an undisclosed transfer fee.