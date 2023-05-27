Troost-Ekong Earns Watford €400,000 From Salernitana

Nigerian defender, William Troost-Ekong who is on loan at Italian Serie A club, Salernitana, has earned his parent club, Watford, €400,000.

Salernitana drew 2-2 with Roma on Monday to secure their place in the Italian Serie A ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

As part of the loan agreement between Watford and the Italian club, the English side has received €400,000 of the €500,000 loan fee for Troost-Ekong since the Italian side have survived relegation.

At the time Troost-Ekong arrived at the Italian club in January, Salernitana were just above the relegation zone and had just lost 8-2 to Atalanta.

In his first game, he helped the club to beat Lecce 2-1, but two games later, he injured his knee, forcing him to miss all games played from the middle of March.

Salernitana, however, established themselves as the Italian football draw kings and their 2-2 draw at Roma was their ninth in their previous 12 games.

These accomplishments, together with victories over Sassuolo and, strangely enough, the Atalanta team that had earlier in the season scored eight goals against them, ensured that Monday’s draw at the Stadio Olimpico cemented their place in Serie A.

The Italian side who still have two league games left to play, have the opportunity to spend around €2 million to sign Troost-Ekong permanently this summer.

If Salernitana doesn’t exercise that right within a specific amount of time, Troost-Ekong will return to the Championship side, Watford.