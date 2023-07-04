Niyola Breaks Down In Tears In New Song Amid Alleged Affair With Banky W

Nigerian singer, Niyola in her latest song in which she dedicated to God broke down in tears.

Recall that, the former E.M.R signee was fingered to be b romantically involved with Nigerian singer cum politician Banky W.

An allegation the singer vehemently denied while addressing the congregation at the Waterbrooks church in Lekki, Lagos some Sundays ago.

The female performer had also refuted the claims with cryptic messages via her social media handles.

However, in the newly released song shared with her thousands of followers, the singer could be seen in tears as she dedicated her life to God.

“Yours Truly… Always and forever Abba,” she captioned the video.

The emotional display by singer, Niyola had got many of her fans worried as they took to the comment section to sympathize with her.

Amongst fans and supporters who reached out to the singer is Adesua Etiomi, who commended Nyiola’s voice.

Reacting to the video, she said; ‘Yes Lord, Nini… this voice.. always rooting for you.’

Banky W also reacted to the video, saying, ‘Sinning’ with love emojis