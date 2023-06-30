Niyola Makes Statement After Alleged Cheating Scandal With Banky W

Singer Niyola has now put up a cryptic message on her Insta story following the alleged rumors of being romantically involved with Nigerian singer cum politician, Banky W.

Naija News earlier reported that an Instagram blog last weekend had alleged that Banky W was cheating on his wife, Adesua Etomi with his former signee, Niyola.

The blog also claimed that Banky W impregnated Niyola, and asked her to abort the pregnancy, but she refused, especially as she has previously aborted two pregnancies for him.

The blog further alleged that the singer was previously having an affair with the side chic before he got married to Adesua Etomi and continued after.

While addressing the congregation at the Waterbrooks church in Lekki, Lagos on Sunday, Banky W in his sermon titled ‘The Prison Of Pornography’, said the rumours were orchestrated by satanic elements who didn’t want the members to listen to the Sunday sermon.

He declared that the devil is a liar while assuring his congregation that God was in control and also took out time to express appreciation to his wife for supporting him during his struggle with porn addiction.

He said, “The devil really didn’t want you to hear this message. In fact, he didn’t want us to enter into this series at all.

“There was an attack at the beginning, but here we are. But the devil is a liar. And God is in control.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, Niyola some moment ago posted:“Apostles train, equip and send. Don’t expect potlucks and hugs, expect battle plans and war zones”

Singer Niyola is a female Nigerian recording artist, singer, songwriter, and performer who came into the spotlight after getting signed to Banky W’s EME Records in 2012. Many times she was rumored to be romantically involved with Banky W but the rumors died down after Banky W got married to Adesua Etomi.