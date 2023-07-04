Mmesoma’s Father Breaks Silence On Result Falsification, Speaks On Suing JAMB

Romanus Ejikeme, the father to Mmesoma Ejikeme, a young girl accused by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of falsifying her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has backed his daughter’s controversial claims.

Naija News reports that Mmesoma made headlines after JAMB faulted her claims as the highest score earner in the year’s overall UTME results.

Mmesoma had paraded a UTME result score of 362 which got her recognition and scholarships. JAMB, however, countered the student’s claim, describing her as a fraud.

The exam body said the student forged her result, withdrew her original result as well as banned her from taking the exams for three years.

However, during an interactive session with journalists on Tuesday, her father, Romanus Ejikeme, maintained that his daughter was right with her claims.

He said the family, however, has no plan to sue JAMB as suggested by some Nigerians who felt their daughter was being traumatized.

Ejikeme, who received some journalists today at his house in Nnewi, Anambra State, said that the family had left everything to God to judge.

He insisted that his daughter did not forge her results, saying that she was a hardworking and studious student who did not joke with her studies.

He said: “My daughter studies so hard that even when you ask her to go to bed late in the night, she will insist on reading more because she wants to study Medicine and Surgery.

“After all the stress, someone will say her result was forged. I have no doubt about this matter. I’m sure my daughter did not forge the result and we are ready to go to any length to prove it.

“I only feel bad that after what my daughter has gone through reading for the exams, that she is being denied her legitimate score.

“Since this allegation of my daughter forging her JAMB result broke out, both my wife and my daughter have been feeling very sad. My daughter is traumatized.

“We want a diligent investigation into this matter.”