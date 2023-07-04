Mmesoma: ‘Nigerians Will Be Shocked At The Full Revelation Of The Forgery’ – JAMB Registrar Breaks Silence

Sequel to the controversy rocking the issue of an alleged forged result of one Mmesoma Ejikeme, a candidate from Anambra State, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has broken his silence.

According to him, if the board decides to reveal the details of the “forgery” perpetrated by Mmesoma Ejikeme, Nigerians would be shocked.

Naija News recalls that JAMB accused her of manually inflating her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result and slammed her with a three years ban.

Oloyede on Tuesday told Premium Times that the result paraded by Ejikeme was the template for a student who sat UTME two years ago.

According to the JAMB boss, Ejikeme is either being duped or is part of a syndicate because he insisted the result is false.

Oloyede said the matter has nothing to do with JAMB or its system because nobody hacked into its system and that the result is not from its system.

He explained that “If you scan the code, the candidate’s result will show. So I can say emphatically that the girl is parading a fake result. It is either she is being duped, or she is part of a syndicate manufacturing purported JAMB results.

“There are security features on our results, so I can emphasise that the girl is just trying to deceive the public. Her result is completely fake. Her claim that she printed the result from our site is a lie, and incorrect. If we should reveal all that we know, people will be shocked. So if people are looking for shortcuts to achieve an end, that is what would happen.

“The result she is holding is completely fake because we can track everything printed from our system.”