Mmesoma: Did You Not Also Say That Snake Swallowed A Bag Of Money? – Ohanaeze Reacts To Forged Result

The Youth Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has reacted to the alleged falsification of the UTME results of Mmesoma Ejikeme.

The group asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to conduct another examination for Ejikeme.

The group stated this on Tuesday while speaking to newsmen in Owerri.

Recall, that JAMB had accused Ejikeme, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi in Anambra of inflating her score to curry favour.

Reacting to the situation via a statement, the Financial Secretary of the group, Mazi Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, noted that the accusation was an embarrassment to the candidate, the exam body and Nigeria in general.

He lamented that the allegation would have psychological and emotional effects on the teenager.

Arthur-Ugwa called on the Board to immediately clear its image and that of the nation.

He said, ”in any form or by any means on an innocent youth who had yet to be pronounced guilty by the results of ongoing investigations into the matter.

“Only another examination supervised by independent observers will bring this matter to rest and we will avail ourselves to be part of the supervision if need be.”

Speaking further Arthur-Ugwa reminisced how the board once claimed that a snake swallowed a huge sum of money and now the validity of its examinations can no longer be ascertained.

“Only a few years back, JAMB told us how a snake swallowed a huge sum of money in one of its offices; today we are being told that the results of an examination that should admit students into our hallowed tertiary institutions can no longer be trusted for what they are.

“JAMB must, as a matter of national importance, realise the seriousness of its role in society and stop being in the news for the wrong reasons.

“If its management can no longer hold forth, then let the Federal Government overhaul the entire board and save our country and her people from needless embarrassment,’’he added.