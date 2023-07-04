Lawal vs Matawalle: What Tinubu Asked Me To Do To Warring Factions In Zamfara – Yerima

A former Deputy Senate Minister Leader and Zamfara State Governor, Sani Yerima, on Monday disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed him to settle the rift between Dauda Lawal, governor of Zamfara, and Bello Matawalle, his predecessor.

Naija News reports that Lawal, since assuming office, has gone after officials of the previous administration and Matawalle, accusing the former governor of corruptly enriching himself.

The Zamfara government had said it recovered 40 official vehicles from Matawalle after the police conducted a raid on his residences in his hometown.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Tinubu, Yerima said plans are underway to ensure that the crisis is settled.

He said: “You see, the issue of Zamafara like you rightly said, I’m now a father in Zamfara. Even Mr President, in my interaction this afternoon, has requested me to put my best to ensure that there’s stability in the state and that is what we are doing already.

“And by the grace of God, we will come together and you will see that all the crises that are going on will be over.”

The former governor commended Tinubu’s decision to remove the petrol subsidy, saying the action was vital in achieving price equilibrium.

“I’m here this afternoon to congratulate Mr President for a very successful take-off having taken over the helms of affairs of our country,” he said.

“He came up with three quick decisions that I believe as an economist are going to help this country to achieve development.

“First, he removed the fuel subsidy, which former leaders couldn’t do and looked at the exchange rate disparity which he is bringing together. It is going to help the export and import system and finally the reopening of the border for goods and services to flow into Nigeria.

“I think these three decisions are especially in the interest of Nigerians. And with patience, Nigerians will see the advantages of the decisions.

“What he needs is prayers from us and the support of Nigerians.”

Bandit Terrorists

Yerima reiterated his call on the Federal Government to dialogue with bandits, saying the government has the capacity to confront the challenges decisively.

According to him, negotiation is an integral part of governance and should be pursued before resorting to extensive military operations.

Yerima said: “You see, these people are Nigerians. And I believe that the Nigerian government has the capacity.

“The military, and security agencies have the capacity to deal with them immediately if so directed; if they are given the resources they require and the support and political will.

“But the collateral damage that could be associated with the actions that could be taken is what I believe should be avoided.

“If you send an aircraft now to where you identify the bandits, it is not only the bandits that would be affected.

“And if you will recall, Mr President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua had a similar interaction with the militants in Niger Delta, it was successful.

“So if the government now comes up with a programme of rehabilitation just like they did in the issue of Boko Haram when the issue was handled. I’m sure you will have a successful ending to this crisis.”