INEC Chairman Meets RECs To Review 2023 Elections

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is currently holding a meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja to review its activities in the 2023 general elections.

The electoral commission is also expected to discuss preparations for the off-season governorship elections in Kogi and Imo in November this year.

Naija News understands that Yakubu’s meeting with the RECs is the first of such that is opened for coverage since the 2023 General Elections were concluded.

INEC had earlier announced that it will use July 4 to August 5 to review all its activities in the last election. INEC spokesman, Festus Okoye, confirmed this in a statement saying the review would commence with a meeting of the RECs and end with the commission’s retreat.

The commission has been holding these review meetings after every general election since 2011. According to INEC, the review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the elections.