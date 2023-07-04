Ignorance Is Their Problem – Rufai Oseni Reacts As Tinubu, Others Reject EU Report

Popular Nigerian TV host, Rufai Oseni has reacted to the European Union (EU) final report on the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Naija News recalls that the EU, in its report presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the exercise exposed enduring systemic weaknesses and therefore signalled a need for further legal and operational reforms to enhance transparency, inclusiveness and accountability.

The EU also identified six areas for improvement in Nigeria’s electoral process moving forward.

However, the Federal Government dismissed the EU report insisting that it was heavily jaundiced.

They urged the EU and other foreign interests to be objective in all their assessments of the internal affairs of Nigeria.

Reacting to the development via series of tweets, Oseni opined that those challenging the Commission’s report did not properly read and digest it.

He insisted that the only argument they can present is that it was analysed by only eleven people.

He wrote, “Most of those that dismiss the EU observer report apparently have not digested the 94 page document. So when I watch them comment on a report they haven’t studied then you see the lack of logic. I just laugh all day. Ask them what is not true about the report and have a laugh.

“In the report the EU talked about the arbitrary fines by the broadcast regulators. We all saw the fines and it happened. The only defense they make is 11 analysts analyzed the report. It is obvious they didn’t read the page on methodology! Ignorance na problem.”