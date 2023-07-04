EU Report: ‘History Will Never Forgive Them’ – Rufai Oseni Knocks Keyamo, Fani-Kayode

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has alleged why President Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains rejected the European Union (EU) report on the 2023 election.

Naija News recalls that on June 27, 2023, the EU EOM presented its report on the 2023 elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In its final report on the elections, the EU Chief PObserver, Barry Andrews, said that its trust in INEC had been severely damaged, mainly due to the failure to upload the result of the presidential election electronically.

The EU noted that the election exposed enduring systemic weaknesses and signalled a need for further legal and operational reforms to enhance transparency, inclusiveness, and accountability.

But in a statement on Sunday by the presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, the Presidency dismissed the report by the EU, describing it as a poorly-done desk job that relied more on rumours, gossip, and cocktails of prejudiced and uninformed social media commentaries.

However, in a post via his Twitter page, Rufai claimed that Tinubu and other APC chieftains rejected the EU report because of how they consistently absconded from debates to avoid responding to questions on their policy.

He also slammed former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode for their roles in peddling fake news in the wake of the electioneering period.

He wrote: “They rejected the EU reports because the EU reminded them how they absconded from debates and when we asked questions on policy they start attacking. Didn’t they abscond from debates???

“Isn’t it shameful that former Ministers and Senior Advocates of Nigeria were misinformation chiefs? Even DSS had to invite one ooo. We will not forget. The real kings of electoral misinformation are noted and history will never forgive them.

“For those that like to reject reports, didn’t this happen?”