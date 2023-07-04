Continuous Detention Of Suspended EFCC Boss, Bawa Is ‘Politically Motivated’ – Lawyer Cries Out 

A prominent lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq has asserted that the continuous detention of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa is ‘politically motivated.

According to him, Bawa’s detention for three weeks without any charges is against the extant laws of the land.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu had last month suspended Bawa and he was subsequently arrested and detained by the DSS.

Olajengbesi faulted the Tinubu-led government over Bawa’s continuous detention saying the manifest and deliberate subversion of Nigerian laws to achieve particular political objectives as in the instance of Bawa is a threat to the anti-corruption fight and institutions in the country.

The law practitioner in a statement titled “Continuous Detention of the Ousted EFCC Chairman Without a Formal Charge: Mixed Anti-Corruption Signals to the Watching World,” said keeping Bawa for more than three weeks without trial has raised suspicion that his incarceration was politically motivated.

According to SaharaReporters, he noted that “When Mr President ordered the arrest and detention of Mr Bawa over allegations of corruption some three weeks ago, he was rightfully applauded for sending a clear message that there would be no sacred cows in the anti-graft fight.”

Olajengbesi, in the statement, submitted that “It is instructive to note that the tripartite group of the EFCC, ICPC (Independent Corrupt Practices Commission) and the Nigeria Police Force are the foremost agencies in the Nigerian anti-corruption fight, particularly the EFCC, which has enjoyed verifiable successes, earning it the admiration and alignment of similar anti-graft agencies worldwide.

“As such, the detention of its immediate chairman would draw the scrutiny of the international community, putting Nigeria and its anti-corruption fight in a bad light and jeopardizing it by being muddled with seeming vindictive political undertones rather than a pursuit of truth and justice. This is not a brief in defence of the anti-corruption Caesar, as no man is above the law, but the rule of law equally advocates for an unbiased and non-prejudicial application of its tenets.

“It is evident that we are facing a critical situation in Nigeria, one that requires urgent attention and scrutiny from all stakeholders, particularly the Civil Society community and all well-meaning Nigerians.

“At the core of this matter is protecting the fight against corruption from being hijacked and tainted, and also to preserve the integrity of our anti-corruption institutions from blemish. At the heart of the matter also is the need to uphold the rule of law and ensure that Nigeria is governed with integrity and accountability.

“Therefore, the prolonged detention of the ousted Executive Chairman of the EFCC, without concrete charges or due process, raises serious concerns about the state of our nation’s governance and the strength of our institutions. This matter goes beyond an individual’s fate; it strikes at the core of our democratic values and the trust we place in our government.

“The suspension of Mr Abdularasheed Bawa, based on allegations of corruption, initially seemed like a positive step towards combating graft and promoting transparency. However, the subsequent lack of progress in his case is disheartening and undermines the faith of the Nigerian people in their leaders. The absence of timely action and transparency in this process leaves us questioning the motives and intentions behind his continued detention.

“The fact that Bawa is being held in custody by the Department of State Services (DSS) raises eyebrows and intensifies suspicions of political interference. We must safeguard the independence and impartiality of our law enforcement agencies, ensuring they operate solely in the interest of justice and the welfare of the Nigerian people. Any perception of political manipulation in this crucial anti-corruption matter would be deeply distressing and a severe blow to the progress made in combating corruption.

“The gravity of this situation cannot be understated, as it has broader implications for the state of our nation’s governance, anti-corruption efforts, and the overall trust of the citizens in their government. It is vital that the suspended Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Bawa, is either expeditiously charged in court, with transparent legal proceedings or released to his family or back to work. This will not only demonstrate our commitment to the rule of law but also reaffirm our dedication to the fight against corruption.

“To continue to do otherwise is to lend credence to emerging conclusions such as claims that Mr Bawa is being protected from public scrutiny for such a time that Nigerians will move on to other matters before he is silently released or that he is simply being witch-hunted for leading an investigation into the incumbent president and his allies while in office.

“These are weighty matters, nay accusations, that cannot be whimsically wished away as they end up forming a perspective by which this government will be judged over the next few years.

“Clearly, the ongoing situation surrounding the detention of the EFCC Executive Chairman demands immediate attention, action and a sense of finality. It is a matter that goes beyond the fate of an individual as it indeed strikes at the heart of our nation’s governance, the strength of our institutions, and the trust we place in our leaders.

“The government, civil society community and well-meaning members of the country must rise to the occasion, raising their voices and ensuring that justice is served, corruption is fought, and Nigeria progresses towards a more transparent and accountable future.”