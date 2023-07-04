Ben Brereton Diaz Joins Villarreal, Leeds United Get New Manager

Spanish La Liga side Villarreal has signed former Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz after years in the Championship.

The 24-year-old player moved from Nottingham Forest to Blackburn in January 2019 after spending time on loan at Ewood Park.

The Chilean forward, who signs a four-year contract with Villarreal, scored 47 goals in 177 games for Rovers.

He played in 43 league games and scored nine goals last season, an effort which was not enough to qualify the team for the playoffs.

He played for Chile in the 2021 Copa America campaign after developing through England’s youth system. Chile narrowly fell to Brazil in the quarterfinals of the campaign.

In 20 games for Chile, Brereton Diaz has scored seven goals for the South American side.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have appointed former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke as their new manager on a four-year deal.

The 46-year-old German tactician led Norwich City to Premier League promotion during his four years with the team.

Farke spent the previous season with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga. He was sacked following the team’s 10th-place finish.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in the 2022–2023 season in which they dismissed two managers.

“I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfill all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown,” Farke told the club website.

“The most important thing is to create togetherness and unity within this club again and, from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season.”