You Will Regret It – Shehu Sani Advises Tinubu’s Government, Governors Against Dialoguing With Bandits

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani has warned President Bola Tinubu’s government and state governors against dialoguing with bandits in the country.

According to the former Kaduna lawmaker, trying to have a conversation with the bandits would fail for three reasons.

Speaking via Twitter on Sunday, the political analyst opined that the bandits are not like Boko Haram which murder people under the guise of religion and political motives.

He insisted that the bandits are driven by their need for extortion through atrocious blackmail and cold-blooded murder of innocent citizens.

He wrote, “Dialogue with Bandits will not work because of these three reasons; they are not an armed movement founded for the pursuit of any religious, ethnic or political causes, other than extortion by atrocious blackmail, abductions and cold-blooded murder of innocent citizens.

“Two, they are not united under a single leadership but operate in clusters and criminal gangs; three, their motivation is money; they kill and abduct for money.

“Bandits are unlike Iswap and Boko elements whose acts of abduction, terrorist attacks and slaughter of innocent citizens is done under the guise of religion.

“Dialogue with Bandits is a waste of time. Those Governors who tried it later regretted it.”