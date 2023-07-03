You Cannot Build Something Out Of Nothing – Osadolor Reacts To EU Report

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee, Timothy Osadolor has reacted to the European Union (EU) report on the recently concluded 2023 general elections.

Speaking to Punch, Osadolor insisted that the Presidency cannot run away from the truth even though “Tinubu sees himself as a beneficiary of that discredited election.”

He praised the EU for condemning the electoral process that produced Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

He said, “First, the EU deserves flowers for saying it as it is. You cannot build something on nothing. The election which produced the current government fell short of global standards. The poll did not conform to the rules and guidelines set by the Independent National Electoral Commission. So, the position of the EU is the same as that of PDP and our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and it is for this reason, we are challenging the outcome of that election.

“Those who benefited from that fraudulent process may be celebrating today but what we have to tell them is that in the court of public opinion, they are seen as election riggers who manipulated the people’s will for personal gains.”

He admonished them to also reveal the identities of those implicated in election rigging, especially the staff of INEC and members of the governing party.

He added, “The report of the European Union Election Observation Team like all other reports on the 2023 Presidential Election is not different from the facts our legal team led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, have placed before their lordships at the Presidential Elections Petitions Court.

“We are encouraged by the presence of the manifold brave and audacious men and women of the Bench in our judiciary. We know that, very soon, those distinguished and imperial dispensers of justice in our present-day judiciary shall deliver a judgment that will be pure as the snow and not tainted or bullied by coercion from characters with iniquitous power.’’