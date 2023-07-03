Why Tinubu Govt Should Enforce Freedom Of Religious Practice – Kukah

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has appealed to the Federal Government to uphold the freedom of religion and worship guaranteed by the nation’s constitution and other laws.

Naija News reports that Kukah made the appeal during a chat with journalists shortly after the inaugural Mass at the catholic chaplaincy of the 119 Composite Group of the Nigeria Air Force Sokoto.

Kukah stated that enforcing religious freedom could be accomplished by giving adherents of diverse faiths places of worship in various Federal Government offices across the country.

Speaking further, the Bishop stressed the significance of these places of worship, which allow personnel to practice their religion freely.

He claimed that most federal government institutions, medical centres, and other establishments do not have provisions for houses of worship for Christians, particularly in many sections of Northern Nigeria, violating the constitution.

We Can Not Sympathize With Corrupt People – Gov Otti Threatens To Go After Looters

Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has threatened that his administration will not sympathize with corrupt public officeholders for the state’s interest.

The newly sworn-in governor vowed to go after looters and recover all government funds and property in their hands.

Naija News reports that Otti stated this on Sunday in Umuahia during a thanksgiving service of the Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Austin Okezie Meregini, held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church.

While reiterating that his administration would disconnect the mouths of more public funds and property looters from the ‘feeding bottle’ of the State, Governor Otti noted that various changes he had made so far in the State’s civil service and the dissolution of various Boards in the State were geared towards rebuilding Abia.

He assured that every stolen public fund and property would be recovered through the recently inaugurated Panel of Inquiry.