Tinubu Could Have Removed Subsidy Differently – Galadima

Elder statesman and chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima has disagreed with the method employed by President Bola Tinubu in removing fuel subsidy in the country.

According to Galadima, if he was Tinubu, he could have done it differently.

According to Galadima who spoke on Monday during an interview on Arise Television, President Tinubu should have first inquired on why and how this fuel subsidy keeps accumulating and got it got Nigerians to the level it did.

He also took a swipe at the President’s advisers, saying if he was in their shoes, he would have advised him to remove the subsidy in a way that won’t bring hardship on Nigerians which is to put palliative measures in place before removing the fuel subsidy.

He said, “If I were him (Tinubu), I could have done it differently. I could have inquired on why and how this fuel subsidy keeps accumulating and got us to this level where we are. That is the difference.

“And part of it would have been that if I were an adviser to the President, I could have advised him to take some measures such that the removal will not be painful with far-reaching effect on the social life of the country especially the ordinary man.

“Subsidy as we know, nobody is subsidizing the poor, because the poor doesn’t have a car. The poor doesn’t have a motorbike. We are subsidizing the elites.

“But, I still believe that there are lot of things we can do to really inquire into this subsidy and a lot of money could be recovered.”