This Is The Shameful Character Tinubu Is Planning To Give An Appointment – Atiku’s Aide Blasts Wike

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is planning to reward the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike with a ministerial position.

Shaibu claimed that the appointment is aimed at appreciating Wike for helping Tinubu to rig the election in Rivers State.

He insisted that the result the Independent National Electoral Commission uploaded on IREV clearly shows that the election was rigged in the state.

Speaking via a statement signed by him, Atiku’s aide, noted that despite a petition against Wike demanding the ban of his visa, Tinubu is still ready to award Wike for his loyalty to him.

The statement reads in part, “The Presidential election in Rivers State was clearly rigged as evidenced by what INEC has uploaded on IREV.

“So far, nearly 300,000 Nigerians have signed a petition on change.org demanding visa bans against Governor Wike.

“Tinubu is now on the verge of appointing Wike as a minister as a reward for that disgraceful election.

“What a shame. And this is the character who claimed to have fought for the actualisation of June 12?”