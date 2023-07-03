Policewoman And Her Two Children Set Ablaze In Anambra State

In a horrific event in Anambra State, Nnaemaka Nwosu, a woman seeking shelter, reportedly set a policewoman and her two children on fire.

The incident occurred in the Nnokwa community of the Idemili South Local Government Area.

Nwosu, a native of Amawbia, found herself homeless after a divorce.

The policewoman kindly offered Nwosu a place to stay in her home. However, a disagreement between the two women led to a violent altercation, where Nwosu allegedly knocked the policewoman unconscious with a pestle.

An anonymous source that spoke with Punch described the horrifying scene, “After that, the suspect tied the policewoman and her children together with rope, right inside their room, set them ablaze, together with the building; and they (the policewoman and her children) all got burnt.

“The suspect was first apprehended by operatives of the local vigilante and some of the villagers who were attracted by the fire, and who eventually captured her as she was trying to escape the vicinity.”

Initially, she claimed that a gas cylinder had exploded, causing the fire. Later, she confessed to the crime and described how she had committed the terrible act.

The Anambra State Police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and stated that Nwosu was under arrest.

The case has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for further investigations.

“The bodies of the victims have been recovered and deposited in the morgue. Further development shall be communicated,” Ikenga added.