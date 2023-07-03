Osunbor, Mohammed, Shittu May Make Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees List

Barring any last-minute change, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to include former governor of Edo State, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor, and a career Ambassador from Taraba State, Amb. Musa Mohammed, in his ministerial nominees’ list.

Naija News gathered that the president is set to submit this list to the National Assembly for screening either this week or latest next week.

It was gathered that a political group that worked for the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election had nominated Osunbor, Mohammed and former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu.

The political group, Elites Coalition for Good Governance, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as the national leader, had recommended three persons for ministerial positions.

According to Vanguard, the nomination of Makinde did not sit well with the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, who was said to have been given the mandate to nominate someone.

A source close to the Elites Coalition for Good Governance told Vanguard that the three names had been submitted as ministerial nominees.

The source said: “We worked for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The present Secretary to Government of the Federation (Senator George) Akume was our national president and Ambassador Musa Muhammed from Jigawa State, Prof. Osunbor from Edo State, former governor, former minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu. In fact, we normally hold our meetings in his (Shittu) house.

“Three of our members have been tipped for ministerial positions. Prof. Osunbor, Musa Mohammed and Shittu. I don’t think his own (Shittu) will sail through but we are still praying.

“All the state coordinators from all the northern states and the southwest nominated the three persons and we asked our national executive to push it through.”