Mmesoma Ejikeme: Nip The Evil In The Bud – Varsity Don Tells JAMB Over Alleged Result Falsification

A University Don, Prof Alewo John-Akubo, has urged the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to without further hesitation step up its operation to halt issues of alleged result falsification by students.

“Nip the evil in the bud before it affects Nigeria’s educational standard,” John-Akubo said while reacting to the ongoing controversy where an Anambra State student, Mmesoma Ejikeme, was accused by JAMB of manipulating her result to get nationwide recognition.

The Varsity Don berated the rate at which some students are manipulating the outcomes of their examinations in the country, saying it will spell doom for Nigeria’s educational sector if nothing is done to contain the situation.

John-Akubo stated this in Lokoja on Monday while addressing some journalists in reaction to the controversies trailing Ejikeme’s JAMB result, Naija News.

Earlier on Sunday, JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, refuted the claims that Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme has the highest score in this year’s JAMB examination.

According to him, Ejikeme’s original score is 249 and not 362 as widely publicized.

Speaking, however, on the development, Prof John-Akubo, who is the current Vice-Chancellor, Salem University Lokoja, said all hands must be on deck to halt candidates’ manipulation of results in Nigeria.

“This development in regards to the outcome of the recently concluded JAMB is not a good image for the examination body and Nigeria as a nation. I’m using this medium to call on the board to step up and nip the evil in the bud before it affects Nigeria’s educational standard,” Daily Post quoted the Don saying.

The Varsity Don further described the incident as a cankerworm that must not be allowed to cripple the Nigeria educational system, stressing that higher institutions should look beyond what they intend to get from prospective students but rather conduct a thorough investigation to unravel any individual who intends to enter higher schools through dubious and suspicious means.