President Tinubu Receives Shell Petroleum Delegation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received in audience a delegation led by Ms Zoe Yunovic, the Global Upstream Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company on a courtesy Visit.

Naija News reports that the president met the delegation at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

Those among the Shell Petroleum Development Company delegation are Peter Costello, Osagie Okunbo, and Mar De Jong.

At the meeting from the side of the presidency include, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Special Adviser on Energy to Tinubu, Ms Olu Verheijen; SA on Revenue matters to the President, Mr Zacchaeus Adedeji; SA on Media, Dele Alake; and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Pretroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.