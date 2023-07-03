Even Primary School Children Know That Tinubu Rigged The Election – Atiku’s Aide Reacts To EU Report

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant to the ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the European Union (EU) final report on the 2023 general elections.

Shaibu berated President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, for trying to discredit the EU report.

Shaibu stated that even the dead knew that the last election lacked credibility, adding that the electoral body has been unable to explain why nearly five months after the election, the complete result was yet to be uploaded on its result viewing portal.

He said, “Even primary school children who did not vote know that INEC failed woefully and that Tinubu rigged the last election. The presidential election was held on February 25, 2023 and yet as of July 2, 2023, the result of the election has not been fully uploaded. This is although this election was the most expensive in the history of West African politics.

“How can an election in which the full results have not been fully uploaded after nearly five months be described as credible by any sane human being?”

Shaibu described as nonsensical Alake’s claim that the EU was a meddlesome interloper for discrediting the poll.

He insisted that it is hypocritical for the Nigerian government to receive millions of euros from the EU and turn around to state that the body has no right to comment on the election.

“The EU not only provided training for INEC staff but also donated equipment only for INEC to conduct a shambolic poll. So why would Alake claim that the EU has no right to speak when it was the largest single donor to INEC? Mr Alake should rather be quiet rather than try to defend the indefensible,” he added.