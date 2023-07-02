Users Threaten To Leave Twitter For Donald Trump’s Truth Social Over New Directive

Several users of the microblogging site, Twitter, have threatened to leave the platform for an alternative one.

Naija News reports that many Twitter users are threatening to dump the site for an alternative one called Truth Social, owned by former U.S. President, Donald.

It was gathered that “Goodbye Twitter” has been trending on the site in some countries like the United States and some others following a new directive by the platform’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk.

This platform understands that Musk on Saturday made a controversial announcement concerning the daily number of tweets users can read.

According to Musk, going forward, there will be limits on the daily number of tweets users can access.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day. For unverified accounts, the number drops drastically to 600 posts a day. New unverified users can only access 300 posts a day.

According to Reuters, Twitter’s billionaire owner did not give a timeline for how long the measures would be in place. The day before, Musk had announced that it would no longer be possible to read tweets on the site without an account.

Musk noted that “Several hundred organizations (maybe more) were scraping Twitter data extremely aggressively, to the point where it was affecting the real user experience.

“Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data.

“It is rather galling to have to bring large numbers of servers online on an emergency basis just to facilitate some AI startup’s outrageous valuation.”

Meanwhile, an outage tracking website identified as Downdetector.com.Twitter was down for thousands of users on Saturday morning, as about 7,500 users across the social media platform reported issues with accessing the app during the peak of the outage at around 11:17 AM ET.

However, reacting to Musk’s announcement, Twitter co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, said “Running Twitter is hard. I don’t wish that stress upon anyone. I trust that the team is doing their best under the constraints they have, which are immense.

“It’s easy to critique the decisions from afar…which I’m guilty of…but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will.”

In a second tweet, Dorsey said, “And I do hope they consider building on truly censorship-resistant open protocols like bitcoin and nostril to help ease that burden. Good for all, and critical to preserving the open internet.”