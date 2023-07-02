Just In: President Tinubu Departs Lagos For Abuja [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday departed Lagos State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, was in the South-West State for the Sallah holiday.

Before departing the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Tinubu, alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, took the salute Nigeria Army parade.

During his five days stay in Lagos, the president paid a courtesy visit to the paramount rulers of Ijebu, Egba, and Eko.

He also received the President of Guinea Bissau and Chairman, Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Umaro Sissoco Embalo in his Lagos residence on Saturday.