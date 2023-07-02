Charly Boy Makes U-Turn, Edit Tweet Describing Tinubu’s Govt As ‘Criminal Enterprise’ 

Popular Nigerian activist and singer, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has made a u-turn by taking a fresh action over his tweets where he addressed President Bola Tinubu’s government as a “criminal enterprise.”

Naija News gathered that the singer came under heavy criticism yesterday from social media users knocked him for addressing the current administration as a ‘ criminal enterprise.

He had described the Tinubu administration as such when he was commenting about conflicts and unrest in Famce.

In his tweets, he charged Nigerian youths to reject the same oppressive system and “criminal enterprise” under President Bola Tinubu.

Charly Boy later deleted the tweet but was forced to re-edit and repost the same after removing “criminal enterprise” due to backlashes from some Nigerians who called him a hypocrite.

The re-editted tweet read, “This isn’t Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan. This is France where 9% of the population has brought down entire cities! Karma from Africa? Am waiting on the exceptional Nigerian Youths to reject a system that let dem down. Una destiny dey una hand.”