You Are Not A President Of Social Media – Yomi Fabiyi Sends Warning To Mr Latin

Popular Yoruba movie star, Yomi Fabiyi has berated his colleague and president of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan popularly known as Mr Latin, over his recent remark on veteran actors.

Naija News recalls that Mr Latin had earlier stated that ailing and struggling actors demanding help are not members of the association.

The thespian explained that the actors don’t ask TAMPAN for help because they know they are not active members, hence the group cannot assist them.

Reacting to the veteran’s submission, Fabiyi cautioned him against constantly responding to every news on social media.

He advised Mr Latin to take his time before responding to trending issues to avoid making more mistakes.

Yomi Fabiyi’s words, “I am doing this broadcast to address the President of TAMPAN, Mr Latin i.e Bolaji Amusan. Mr Latin you are the president of TAMPAN, you are the president of professionals in that association. You aren’t a president of social media so whenever issues arise, I would appeal to you to take your time before you respond.

“I advised you a long time ago that you need Special Adviser on Media so that things would pass through the person and there would be serious censorship. You are human, if care isn’t taken you will make a mistake, like the one you just did, denying that actors seeking help aren’t members of TAMPAN. I need to be honest with you”