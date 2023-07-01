Seun Kuti Reacts As Youths Set Woman Ablaze In Cross River

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has reacted after some youths in Cross Rivers State set a woman identified as Madam Martina Okey Itagbor, ablaze over alleged witchcraft.

Naija News reported that Nigerian journalist and activist, Agba Jalingo, shared the story via his Facebook page alleging that Itagbor, who is a member of the Catholic Women’s Organisation (CWO), was killed by 14 youths led by Christopher Sunday Mbey after another woman at CWO, accused her of killing her two sons who died in a fatal accident.

Jalingo said the deceased was brutally murdered by youths of Old Netim in the Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state in front of the village Catholic church while a CWO meeting was taking place inside.

According to him, one of Martina’s daughters, who is also a member of the CWO, was inside the church too while her mother was burning in the fire and wasn’t allowed to come out to do anything to help her mum.

In an interview with SaharaReporters, the state police spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident stating they are working to investigate the culprits.

Reacting via his Instagram page, Seun Kuti condemned the barbaric act and questioned if being a witch is against the Nigerian constitution.

The singer also prayed that the culprits will suffer the same fate in the future and urged those lynching people to act in the same manner when religious leaders rape minors.

He said, “The way you all burnt that old woman is the way the ancestors will burn your future to ashes. The violence of the children of Abraham must be stopped in Africa. Y’all should move to the Middle East na, it is not that serious. Where in our constitution does it say one can’t be a witch? Even if it’s true! You haven’t burnt your pastors for raping children.

“You haven’t burnt ur imams for raping children, what right do u have to keep lynching people u believe represent African spirituality? I hope I see this thing happening live one day, na me go single-handedly teach una lesson. When evil is trying to be righteous.”