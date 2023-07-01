Police Reacts As Youths Set Woman Ablaze Over Alleged Witchcraft In Cross River State

The Cross Rivers State police spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, said the state commissioner had ordered a thorough investigation into the brutal burning of a woman identified as Madam Martina Okey Itagbor, over alleged witchcraft.

Naija News learnt that Nigerian journalist and activist, Agba Jalingo, shared the story via his Facebook page alleging that Itagbor, who is a member of the Catholic Women’s Organisation (CWO), was killed by 14 youths led by Christopher Sunday Mbey after another woman at CWO, accused her of killing her two sons who died in a fatal accident.

Jalingo said the deceased was brutally murdered by youths of Old Netim in the Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state in front of the village Catholic church while a CWO meeting was taking place inside.

According to him, one of Martina’s daughters, who is also a member of the CWO, was inside the church too while her mother was burning in the fire and wasn’t allowed to come out to do anything to help her mum.

Jalingo identified the alleged killers as Christopher Sunday Mbey (Leader); Festus Etim Umoh (Dep. Leader); Emem Etim Umoh; Enearokot Omonga Peter; Stephen aka Pompori; Obaji; Destiny Ime Brown; Joseph Omonga Orok; Eyu Adogo; Louis Bassey Peter; Orok Okon Orok; Mesembe Anembe; Malachi Sylvanus and Thelfa Okon Nyong.

In an interview with SaharaReporters, the state police spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the names of the culprits have been released and they are working to investigate them.

Itagbor also debunked the claim that Martina was killed in the presence of police officers who did nothing to avert the tragedy.

She said, “Some names of the youths have been released and we are working to investigate if they are truly involved and the evidence against them.

“The allegation is not true. No policeman was there when they were carrying out their barbaric act. What they did is a jungle justice and there is a punishment for that in law and no police will be watching them doing that.”