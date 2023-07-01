Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 1st July, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 1st July 2023.

The PUNCH: The Chief of Defence Staff and service chiefs, who were retired by President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, June 19, 2023, are to get bulletproof Sport Utility Vehicles, personal aides, guards and other perks of office, including generous allowance for medical treatment abroad, as retirement benefits. The affected senior military officers are the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

The Guardian: There is apprehension in the country over the planned introduction of a new electricity tariff regime, which is expected to take off today. With the initial denial by the Distribution Companies (Discos) and the continued silence of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on the issue, Nigerians are confused as to whether they would start paying more for electricity from today or not.

Saturday Independent: Currently, the political situation in Ondo State is tempestuous because the state governor, Ara­kunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredo­lu is sick and on leave. That the governor is sick isn’t new, but the dimension political gladiators are trading on the governor’s health is wor­risome.

Tribune: The National Universities Commission (NUC) has responded to claims made by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that it is not within the commission’s mandate to develop or review curricula for Nigerian universities. Dr Noel Biodum Saliu, the Deputy Executive Secretary (Academics), issued a statement on Friday in Abuja, urging ASUU to stop misleading Nigerians on such a vital issue.

PUNCH Sports Extra: Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been ranked as the third most valuable striker in the world, PUNCH Sports Extra reports. This is according to football news, transfer rumours and statistics medium, Transfermarkt, in their latest update on the strikers in the world. Napoli forward Osimhen is ranked third behind only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland on the list of the most valuable strikers.

