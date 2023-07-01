‘’I Miss You Terribly, My King” – Late Sammie Okposo’s Wife Celebrates Their 13th Anniversary

The wife of gospel artist, Sammie Okposo, Ozioma has taken to social media to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary today July 1

It would be recalled that Okposo died suddenly on the 25th of November, and was buried a month after, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Celebrating their anniversary, Ozioma shared photos of her wedding with her late husband with the caption: “Dim Oma @sammieokpose, this days backs memories of the times we spent. If only you were here today. Happy anniversary. my king. Our dance, our laughter our dates, our joy, your sense of humour.. I miss you terribly, my king. Your presence will always be in my heart.”

The couple got married in 2010.

Sammie Okposo Dies At 51

Recall, the 51-year-old music producer slumped and died on Friday, 25th November, 2022.

Until his sudden demise, he was the CEO of Zamar Entertainment and collaborated with many gospel artists.

His most recent album, The Statement was produced by a Grammy Award winner, Kevin Bond.

Okposo was also involved in a controversy after he admitted he was involved in an extramarital affair.

He apologised to his wife, Ozioma, on his Instagram page on January 24, 2022, for his infidelity after a lady known only as African Doll, accused him of impregnating her and abandoning her.

The gospel musician told his fans that he would focus on restoration and seek forgiveness.