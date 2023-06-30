We Are Not A Rich Arabian Country – Shehu Sani Reacts to Tinubu’s Lagos Convoy

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has shared his thoughts on the long motorcade which followed President Bola Tinubu when he arrived in Lagos from London a few days ago.

Naija News recalls that the president had come under heavy backlash after the video of his motorcade went viral.

Reacting via Twitter, Sani insisted that the long motorcade does not reflect the President’s seriousness in fulfilling his pledge of cutting the cost of governance.

He lamented that Nigeria is not a rich Arabian country, hence cannot afford such exuberance.

He wrote, “The Video of the Presidential Convoy with close to a hundred vehicles in motion doesn’t show seriousness in the pledge to cut the cost of Governance.We are not a rich Arabian Gulf Country.We are a developing African country.”

You Idiots Are Mentally Ill – Seyi Law Blasts Nigerians Condemning Tinubu’s Convoy

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian comedian, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, also known as Seyi Law, has berated those condemning the long motorcade.

The comedian called those questioning the president motorcade idiots.

Seyi Law argued that the president’s motorcade is less than 10 percent of the entire vehicles in the convoy.

He insisted that the critics have shown that they are mentally ill by their outcry.

Speaking via Twitter, the comedian said, “Those shouting about the president’s convoy, are you sure you are okay?

“Well, how else do you know some people are mentally ill?

“The fact that some idi*ts can’t tell that the president’s motorcade is less than 10% of the entire convoy of cars shows the level of foolishness we have to deal with in this country.”

The comedian said the critics would have claimed that the president lacks legitimacy if there were no crowd to welcome at the airport.