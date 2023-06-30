The Suffering Is Not Enough Yet, We Must Learn The Hard Way Under Buhari, Successors – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has berated Nigerians over the growth in population despite the harsh economic situation in the country.

He opined that the citizenry often complains about the cost of living in Nigeria, yet they do not hesitate to have more babies.

Omokri insisted that Nigerians have not suffered enough, adding that if the country is indeed going through economic hardship, the citizenry would not breed the way that they do.

The political analyst argued that Nigerians need more suffering to become responsible.

He stated that they would eventually learn the hard way under President Muhammadu Buhari and his successors.

Speaking via Instagram, he wrote, ” We say fuel is expensive. We complain that food is too costly. We cry that ₦1000 Proof of Vehicle Ownership fee is too high. We lament that the cost of living in Nigeria is too high. Yet, Nigeria has one of the highest population growth rates on planet Earth. Only few countries, like Niger Republic, have a growth rate higher than ours. Who is giving birth to these children? Foreigners? We are not suffering enough! People who suffer don’t breed at the rate that we do.

“As a nation, we need more suffering to make us more responsible. How can baby diapers and baby food be doubling in price, and we are doubling in birth rate? Nigerians need a strong hand to make us cut our coats according to our cloths, not our appetite!

“At least Davido’s own is understandable. Money is not an issue. But Musa gateman, Emeka, the trader, and Monsuru, the vulcaniser keep increasing the population and crying about their remuneration. Since we did not learn the easy way under Jonathan, we must learn the hard way under Buhari and his successors!”