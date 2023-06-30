Speaker Abbas Appoints Another Special Aide

Former member of the House of Representatives for Orumba North and South in Anambra State, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, has been named as the special assistant on political matters to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

Ezenwankwo, who lost his bid in the February 25 national assembly elections running as a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has now found a new role within the government.

The South East APC Vanguard, a political group, expressed their congratulations to Ezenwankwo on his appointment, calling it “well deserved.”

They believe that the appointment will greatly benefit the people of the South East.

Comrade Chinonso Onwuchekwe, the group’s leader, in a press conference in Awka, commended the Speaker for choosing Ezenwankwo for the position.

He underscored Ezenwankwo’s prior experience as a lawmaker as a key factor in his new assignment.

Onwuchekwe stated, “Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo is an experienced politician and he would no doubt help the Honourable Speaker in steering the leadership of the House of Representatives in the right direction considering the enormous expectation of Nigerians from the present administration.”

He lauded Ezenwankwo’s past efforts in supporting the APC governor in Anambra State and attracting projects to his constituency.

Onwuchekwe also rebuked those who have criticized Ezenwankwo’s appointment, attributing such reactions to misinformation spread by a “non-existing APC group”.

He affirmed that Ezenwankwo’s appointment was “well deserved and meritorious.”